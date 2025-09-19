/Trump trying to woo Xi? Trump blocks $400 MILLION in Taiwan military aid as US chases trade deal with China

President Donald Trump has refused to approve a military aid package for Taiwan worth more than $400 million as he pushes for a trade agreement with China, the Washington Post reported. The shipment, which included munitions and autonomous drones, was held back earlier this summer. Officials told Post that the decision could still be reversed, but marked a sharp change from Washington’s usual approach to supporting Taiwan. A White House official confirmed that the package had not yet been finalised.

What was included in the package?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the report, the package would have been “more lethal” than earlier rounds of US aid, which have included munitions and drones. America has long supplied weapons to Taiwan to bolster its defences against China’s growing military strength.

How does this fit into Trump’s China strategy?

The pause in arms support comes as Trump looks to lower tensions with Beijing and secure a trade deal. The US president is expected to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time since June, in a call that could pave the way for negotiations over TikTok’s US operations and a possible meeting next month.

What is Beijing saying?

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has consistently opposed American arms sales to Taipei. On Thursday, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun warned against “external interference” over the island. Xi has told China’s military to be ready to take Taiwan by 2027, though this does not mean an invasion is planned for that date.

How does this compare to Biden’s approach?

President Joe Biden used the Presidential Drawdown Authority to fast-track weapons to Taiwan three times while in office, alongside other long-term aid worth over $2 billion. Trump, however, has argued for a more transactional approach. He insists that wealthy allies like Taiwan should buy their own weapons rather than rely on American aid. He has made similar arguments with Ukraine.

What has Taiwan been doing?

Taipei has been raising its own defence spending in an attempt to reassure Washington. President Lai Ching-te recently approved new funding for drones and naval vessels. During Trump’s first term, Washington cleared nearly $20 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, mainly on high-cost platforms such as F-16 fighter jets and Abrams tanks.