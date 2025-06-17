/'HIGHLY FABRICATED AND FAKE': Trump denies claims about reaching to Iran for 'peace talks' amid war with Israel

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 17) denied claims about reaching out to Iran for "peace talks", calling it "fabricated and fake news".

The US president said that if they want to talk, they know how to reach me.

Trump further said that Iran should have taken the deal that was on the table, adding that it would have saved a lot of lives.

"I have not reached out to Iran for “Peace Talks” in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!!!," he said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he's seeking a "real end" to the conflict with Israel and Iran, saying that it's better than a ceasefire.

When asked what is better than a ceasefire, Trump said, "an end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. Or giving entirely. That’s OK, too.”

He further hinted that the next 48 hours will reveal more about whether Israel plans to slow down or accelerate its attacks on Iran.

“You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” Trump said.

Notably, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad headquarters has been hit following Iranian strikes, Iranian state media reported.

This comes as the war between the two countries escalates, leading to the death of more than 200 people in Iran and over a dozen Israelis.

According to Press TV, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that they struck a centre of Mossad on Tuesday amid the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed it had killed top Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in an overnight airstrike. IDF said on Tuesday (June 17) that the head of IRGC’s Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ali Shadmani, has been assassinated in an attack on Tehran.