/'Highest honours...': Trump praises the Royals; King Charles hails US president's 'personal commitment' to peace

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 18) addressed a lavish banquet hosted by King Charles III and called his second UK state visit “one of the highest honours” of his life. King Charles III praised Trump's "personal commitment" to seeking peace at the start of a sumptuous state banquet. Standing next to King Charles III, Trump praised the royal family and thanked them for the invitation. Highlighting the “special relationship” the US and UK, Trump said that words “does not begin to do it justice" to the bonds.

"It’s a singular privilege…This is truly one of the highest honours of my life," Trump told the 160 guests at Windsor Castle. "As tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace…Our countries are working together in support of crucial diplomatic efforts, not least of which, Mr. President, is your own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most intractable conflicts, in order to secure peace,” King Charles said, without mentioning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The CEOs of some of the US’ biggest tech companies are dining at Windsor Castle, including Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Elena Zhukovaa. Trump has sued Murdoch after the WSJ reported that Trump had sent a birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein bearing his name and woman's naked image. He is seeking $20 billion in damages and Murdoch’s testimony. The UK and US on Tuesday signed $42 billion “Tech Prosperity Deal” to boost ties in AI, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

Trump's UK visit