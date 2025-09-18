/Trump brings ‘The Beast’ to UK - It carries fridge full of his blood type because...

US President Donald Trump is in the UK for his second state visit to the country and major arrangements have been made for his security. Like always, he will be travelling in his presidential limousine "The Beast." Among the other high-tech features of "The Beast", an interesting thing that has caught the world's attention is that Trump keeps a fridge full of his blood type in it. The $15.8 million beast is primarily made to keep the US president secure from any kind of attack and it resembles a Cadillac XT6 sedan. It was unveiled by former US President Barack Obama in 2009. The latest version of the vehicle was commissioned by the Secret Service in 2014.

Why Trump carries fridge full of his blood in The Beast?

The presidential limousine, known as The Beast, is designed with one primary mission: to ensure the survival and sefety of the US President under the most extreme circumstances. Built to endure virtually every form of attack, whether from terrorists or assassins, The Beast is an impenetrable mobile command center. As per reports, its advanced armour plating, bulletproof windows, and reinforced structure are engineered to withstand bomb blasts, chemical attacks, and even rocket-propelled grenades. However, protection doesn’t stop at defense. If the president is ever injured while traveling, The Beast is equipped with a wide range of medical supplies, enabling emergency care on the move. One of the most critical features is a specially installed refrigerator that stores several units of the president’s own blood type. This ensures that in the event of a serious injury, life-saving transfusions can be administered immediately.

Trump's UK visit

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, received a grand welcome at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Sep 17) for the first full day of his historic second state visit to the UK. On their arrival, they were greeted by Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, even as protests continued in the UK against the US president's visit. Soon after, Trump and Melania received a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Trump's second visit to the UK in his second term comes amid shifting geopolitical leanings vis-à-vis the Israel-Gaza war and trade tensions.