/'Hamas acted in selfish way': Israel recalls negotiators, US walks away from Gaza talks - What went wrong?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will not surrender to Hamas’s demands in ongoing ceasefire talks, warning the group not to mistake Israel’s willingness to negotiate as weakness. “If Hamas understands our readiness to reach a deal as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate terms of surrender to us that will endanger Israel, it is greatly mistaken,” Netanyahu said at a state ceremony marking 85 years since the death of Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky.

He added, “We are determined to achieve all the aims of the war.” Speaking about the hostages still being held in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “We are determined to bring everyone back, and that is what we will do.”

Netanyahu promises support to Druze community

Netanyahu also addressed tensions on Israel’s northern border, pledging to support the Druze community in southern Syria. “We will not abandon our Druze brothers in southern Syria. We will make sure the territory south of Damascus, along our border, is free of weapons, and we will do everything we need to help and protect the Druze,” he said.

US ends ceasefire talks, calls Hamas ‘not serious’

The United States has decided to withdraw its negotiating team from ceasefire talks in Qatar after what it described as an unhelpful response from Hamas. Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, said, “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

Witkoff added the US remains “resolute” in seeking an end to the conflict, but criticised Hamas’s response. “It’s a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way,” he said.

Israel recalls its team from Qatar

Shortly after the US move, Netanyahu’s office said Israel was also recalling its negotiating team from Qatar. In a brief statement, the government thanked Witkoff and mediators from Qatar and Egypt but did not give further details.

The talks had been focused on a proposed 60-day ceasefire during which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in stages. In exchange, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners, increase aid into Gaza, and enter negotiations over a long-term truce.

No deal as both sides stand firm

Talks in Qatar have gone on for weeks with only minor signs of progress. Officials say the main roadblock is over what happens after any ceasefire takes effect. Hamas is demanding a full Israeli withdrawal and a permanent end to the war. Israel, on the other hand, says it will not agree to end the war unless Hamas disarms and gives up power, something Hamas rejects.