Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has again reiterated he has no ambitions of joining politics and that he only considers himself a servant of the state. According to an article published by the Pakistani media outlet, Jang media group, Munir had spoken to its columnist Suhail Warraich during a recent meeting in Brussels, Belgium en route after his visit to the United States, where he denied harbouring any such ambition.

Speaking to Warraich during the trip Munir said, "God has made me protector of the country. I do not desire any position other than that."

“I am a soldier and my greatest desire is martyrdom," Munir further said, as quoted by the Pakistan-based newspaper.

The remarks by the Pakistan Army Chief comes after a wave of disinformation on social media hinted at Munir planning to replace President Asif Ali Zardari. There were also persistent instances showing military intervention in Pakistani political system, thus adding fuel to fire.

"The talk started with politics and especially on the rumours that work is being done to change the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister. General Asim Munir clearly said in the Brussels meeting and in the two-hour-long meeting with me that the rumours about the change are completely false," the Saturday column by Warraich read.

The Pakistan Army has also denied the rumours that Army chief Asim Munir will be the next president of the country. In a statement on August 7, the army called the rumours “baseless.”

"Talks about Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming the president of Pakistan are completely baseless," said Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview to the state-run PTV.