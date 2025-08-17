/Multiple flash floods strike Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, major highway blocked

The hill state of India's Himachal Pradesh has observed intense rainfall, cloudburst and flashfloods this monsoon so far. Heavy rainfall during the months of June and July has led to large scale devastation in the state, including the loss of lives. On Sunday (Aug 17) the state again witness multiple flash flood in Mandi district. The incident had disrupted road connectivity in the area (Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway).

Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain in the district are the areas affected by the flashfloods. No reports of human loss have been received in the incidents so far, said Sachin Hiremath, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mandi.

The local authorities are working around the clock to restore access and resume services affected by rain and related incidents. Resident have also been advised to remain alert, avoid travel in vulnerable zones, and follow all weather related advisories.

Between June 20 and August 16, 136 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in the state, while 125 lives were lost in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), reported ANI.

The districts of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Kullu have been the worst hit as most casualties and infrastructure damage have been reported from these areas. The death toll in Mandi alone is 26, while Kangra has recorded 28 deaths.

The Public Works Department (PWD) alone has reported losses exceeding Rs 1.18 lakh crore, while agriculture and horticulture sector has reported a loss of over Rs 83,000 crore.