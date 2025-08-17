/Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District: 4 Dead, 6 Injured | BREAKING NEWS

Four people have died, and six others were left injured after a cloudburst in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, said officials on Sunday (Aug 17). As per reports, the entire area was flooded due to the cloudburst in the valley and jungles of Kathua. In particular, the Kathua-Pathankot National Highway and nearby areas, including the police station valley, have been affected by the cloudburst. Meanwhile, the Kathua River is in spate, i.e., the river has a high water level and is raging.