On Monday (Feb 16), Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Pakistan’s state of Punjab, spoke to students at Gujrat University. In her address, she spoke of how Opposition had “joked” about her parents’ health. She highlighted her father former Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifwas ill while he was in prison in 2019. She said he was in his 70s and was quoted by news outlet Dawn, “He got sick after multiple heart attacks and his platelets dropped. He had cardiac pain (but) such a joke was made out of his ailment.”

As she continued, the Punjab CM pointed that when her father was imprisoned, her mother Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with cancer and that her ailment was “ridiculed”, she mentioned that her mother’s illness was called “drama.”

And when her mother’s health deteriorated and she was on ventilator in a London hospital some people disguised as doctors gained access into the ICU, and she added that they had come to check if her illness “was true or false”.

The PML-N leader was seen pulling up old videos of PTI founder Imran Khan, who currently serving his jail term in multiple cases. In one particular clip, Khan was seen saying that her he would get ACs and television sets removed from the prison in which the PML-N leadership were kept.

To which he responded, “I am swearing by God that till today, neither I nor Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif even thought of removing his AC or shutting off his food and TV. In fact, Nawaz Sharif said one day that he (Imran) has one AC, give him two ACs as he should not face any problems.”