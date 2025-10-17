/'Whistle-blower system': Pakistan set to identify and deport Afghans amid conflict

Amid escalating tension between neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan, the two nations agreed on a 48-hour ceasefire, which is ending on Friday (Oct 17). And now the government of Punjab in Pakistan has introduced a ‘whistle-blower system’, as per reports published in the news outlet Dawn. This new system is in place to deport the immigrants and particularly Afghan nationals, living in Punjab province. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting on Thursday, in which the decision was sealed.