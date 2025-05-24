'Free Palestine is just today's version of Heil Hitler': Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the pro-Palestine slogan "Free Palestine" with the Nazi slogan “Heil Hitler” on Friday (May 23). Talking about the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, Netanyahu posted on the social media platform X. The Israeli PM claimed that their killing was done with an intention to kill jews.

"Yaron and Sarah weren’t the victims of a random crime. The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone – he wanted to kill Jews. And as he was taken away, he chanted, "Free Palestine!" Netanyahu wrote.

The Israeli PM said "Free Palestine" was the same slogan heard on October 7. He said after the attack on October 7, chancellor Scholz of Germany visited Israel.

"And after he saw the horrors, he said to me, 'These Hamas terrorists are exactly like the Nazis'," Netanyahu wrote.

"For these neo-Nazis, 'Free Palestine' is just today’s version of 'Heil Hitler'," he added.

Starving Palestinian children is a lie?

The Israeli PM, in his video message, claimed that reports of Israel starving Palestinian children were false and "Hamas’s propaganda". He even called the world leaders, who brought the data on children being starved in Gaza, Palestine, "hypocrite".

"But the hypocrisy doesn’t stop there. These and other leaders have bought into Hamas’s propaganda that says Israel is starving Palestinian children. And not only is Hamas putting out this lie. A few days ago, a top UN official said that 14,000 Palestinian babies would die in 48 hours. You see many international institutions are complicit in spreading this lie," Netanyahu said.