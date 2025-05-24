In Hamburg, Germany, 17 people were injured in a knife attack on Friday (May 23) as a woman went on a rampage.

The suspect, only identified as a 39-year-old German woman, has been arrested by the law enforcement at the scene.

What happened?

During the evening rush hour — around 6:00 pm (1600 GMT), as per local reports — at Hamburg's main train station, 17 people were injured in a knife attack.

At least four of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The suspect, a 39-year-old German woman, was arrested at the scene. She is believed to have "acted alone".

Speaking to the press, Hamburg police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth said that when approached by officers, "the woman allowed herself to be arrested without resistance".

Reports suggest that the suspect may have turned "against passengers" at the train station. Some of the victims were treated on board waiting trains in the station, German daily Bild reported.

A political motive?

In recent months, Germany has seen a series of violent attacks, frequently with jihadist or far-right extremist motivations, potentially culminating in this latest incident. However, Abbenseth said that there was no evidence so far that "the woman may had a political motive" and that they were investigating if she was "experiencing a psychological emergency".

"Rather, we have information based on which we now want to investigate whether she may have been experiencing a psychological emergency."

Following the attack, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn on X reported that four platforms have been closed for investigations. It also said that it was "deeply shocked" by the knife attack and that "delays and diversions in long-distance services" were expected.

During a call with the mayor of Hamburg, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his shock and said that his "thoughts are with the victims and their families".