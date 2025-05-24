'Netanyahu is more interested in staying in power than winning war': Israeli poll

A new poll said that most of the Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more interested in staying in power than winning the ongoing war or freeing the hostages. The poll, aired on Channel 12 on Friday (May 23), said that 55 per cent Israelis, who participated in the survey, think Netanyahu's main goal is to stay in power, 36 per cent said he wants to bring hostages back, and 9 per cent said they were not sure what Netanyahu wants to do.

Also read: Woman tells airline she is allergic to airplane fuel, smell of coffee, cashews in air and more

When returning the hostages was swapped out for “winning the war,” the responses remained roughly the same, Times of Israel reported.

Also read:Did Michelle Obama drop 'divorce hints'? Former US first lady 'flirts' with Airbnb CEO, says 'If I'm a single girl...'

Israelis were also questioned in the poll that why there hasn’t been another hostage deal. 53 per cent of the participants blamed political reasons for not having another deal on the table, while 38 per cent said there were legitimate reasons. Also, 9 per cent of those questioned in the poll said they weren’t sure.

Also read:Trump signs executive order to boost US nuclear power by 300% in next 25 years; critics call it 'guillotine' to safety

When asked whether Netanyahu generally managed to convince them in his press conference this week, 62 per cent of respondents said he did not, 34 per cent said he did, and 4 per cent were unsure.

Also read:COVID-19 did not originate from China? New study opposes Trump's 'lab-leak theory'