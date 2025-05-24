A female passenger handed out a so-called “Flight Allergy List” to an airline, asking them to ban virtually everything, claiming they could trigger health issues. While it is common practice for people to tell the airlines about their allergies, what this woman told them to have removed includes virtually everything, including jet fuel.

The woman gave a printed and laminated sheet of paper to the flight attendants, which listed coffee, cologne, scented soaps, and even gasoline and fuel. The letter was shared by a user named Sergio Rodriguez (@LyftGyft), who was on the same flight. People were shocked to see the privileged behaviour of the woman, and called her out for giving out a list of things that supposedly are merely an inconvenience to her, rather than life-threatening items.

The list of allergies says, "No Coffee (Highly allergic even to smell), no cashew, NO Cashews, NO fragrance or chemical smells (Cologne, Perfume, Scented Soap or Body Lotion, NO Gasoline or Airplane Fuel)."

Her list hints that the items can cause an airborne allergy for her. She tells the attendants not to serve cashews since she is allergic to them. "I have a cashew allergy so if you could refrain from serving nuts I would appreciate it."

“I am highly allergic to the smell of coffee and would appreciate it if you could refrain from brewing coffee. As even the smell can stop my breathing,” she wrote.

She also asked them for a large bottle of water, since she needs to take "several medications" and "this way I don’t have to constantly ask you for more water."

“Thank you for your patience and understanding in trying to make the flight as enjoyable as possible for me. I appreciate you," she ends the note with these lines.

Social media users were shocked to see her list of demands, with people suggesting she should just walk or take the train.

Taking a dig at her, a user wrote, "Oh, just as long as she’s comfortable and enjoying herself. F—K EVERYBODY ELSE!!"

Can nut allergy be airborne?

Some airlines, such as Delta, will accommodate requests for no peanuts onboard if informed 48 hours prior to the trip. However, an airborne nut allergy isn't exactly real, as per experts.

According to a 2024 study, allergens do not float around aeroplanes. A research in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood stated, "Food-induced allergic reactions are around 10–100 times less common during flights than ‘on the ground.'"

Experts suggest carrying sanitiser and disinfecting wipes and cleaning tray tables and seat handles after boarding to avoid germs.