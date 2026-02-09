/'First time since World War II': Trump congratulates Japan's Sanae Takaichi on election victory, reaffirms US support

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Feb 8) congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition's projected victory in snap elections and said that it was an honour to endorse her. Wishing her “great success,” the US President said that Takaichi "is a highly respected and very popular leader" nad her “bold and wise decision” to call for early election has paid off. Trump also claimed that Takaichi's victory is the biggest in Japan since World War II while not providing any evidence of his claim. "I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda." "I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda. The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, as she was poised to win, Takaichi expressed gratitude to Trump for his public endorsement, calling the Japan-US alliance “limitless” and confirming plans to visit the White House this year. Trump had praised her shortly before the vote too calling her “strong and patriotic leader.” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the sentiment, saying a strong Japan strengthens America’s position in Asia. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the result as a “landmark victory,” reaffirming the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in promoting global stability and prosperity. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Takaichi, emphasizing the growing strategic cooperation and mutual trust between Rome and Tokyo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the challenges that Takaichi faces?