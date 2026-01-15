/'Do not repeat same mistakes': Iran reopens airspace but issues fresh warning to Trump

Amid heightened tensions with the US, Iran reopened the airspace for commercial flights after temporarily closing its airspace. This comes at the backdrop of growing buzz around the US strike on Tehran. Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (Jan 14) warned America to not repeat the same mistake again. He was referring to the June strike by US on Iranian nuclear sites. According to a notice posted by the Federal Aviation Administration, Iran restricted flight movements from 10:15 p.m. UTC Wednesday to 12:30 a.m. UTC Thursday. It was later extended until 7.30 am local time.

Speaking to Fox News host Bret Baier, Abbas Araghchi, warned Washington to not repeat the past mistake, referring to American strikes against three nuclear facilities in Iran as part of a 12-day Iran-Israel war in June, 2025. The Iranian Foreign Minister said, “My message is do not repeat the same mistake that you did in June. You know, if you try a failed experience, you will get the same result. You know in June, you destroyed the facilities, the machines, but the technology cannot be bombed. And the determination also cannot be bombed.”

FM Araghchi further said that Iran has always been ready for negotiations and diplomacy, further accusing the US of always escaping it. "Now Iran proved to be ready for negotiation and diplomacy...we have proved that in the past 20 years, but it was the US who always escaped from the diplomacy, who cut the diplomacy and opted for war. My message is between war and diplomacy; diplomacy is a better way... although we do not have a positive response from the US. But still, diplomacy is much better than War," he said.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump informed that "the killing in Iran is stopping" and that "there are no plans for executions." Speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony, Trump said, "We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping. and there are no plans for executions or an execution. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it."

The Iranian Embassy also issued a statement, saying, "Unilateral actions by the United States against the existing global order -- including the imposition of unfair tariffs and its withdrawal from 66 international institutions -- have pushed the world toward a breakdown of global norms. Silence and inaction by countries do not mitigate these threats; they only intensify them. These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power.”

Iran protest and a possible US intervention

Iran is witnessing massive protest against the clerical regime that has been in power after Islamic revolution of 1979. The protest that began as a reaction to the catastrophic economic collapse soon snowballed into calls for regime change. Iranian regime has warned protesters of death penalty.