/'Bullet won’t miss...': Trump receives assassination threat from Iran amid US strike speculations

Amid massive speculations of US strike on Tehran, an Iranian TV channel issued a chilling threat against President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 14). Showing a photo of Trump from 2024 election rally in Butler when he was shot at, it declared that this time the bullet “won't miss the target.” The screenshot of the channel was shared on social media by Israeli-American journalist Emily Schrader. The message on the channel was written in Persian that translated to: “This time, the bullet won't miss.”

In 2022, Tehran made a similar threat by posting a video depicting an assassination attempt on the US president at his Mar-a-Lago golf course. Meanwhile, Trump said that he was informed ‘on good authority’ that plans for executions in Iran have stopped.

Trump's Iran plans

US President Trump on Jan 14 took to Truth Social to declare that “help is on its way” triggering massive speculations of strike on Tehran. He also asked people to take a note of all “killers and abusers” and assured that they would pay a “big price.” Meanwhile, reports suggested that White House envoy Steve Witkoff secretly met over the weekend with exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi to discuss Iran’s escalating protests. Though Pahlavi did not confirm the meeting with Witkoff, he shared a video with United States Senator and Trump aide Lindsy Graham. Iranian regime has blamed Israel and US for the protests.

Iran Protest: 1,850 protesters killed

Iran is witnessing massive protest against the clerical regime that has been in power after Islamic revolution of 1979. The protest that began as a reaction to the catastrophic economic collapse soon snowballed into calls for regime change. Iranian regime has warned protesters of death penalty.

