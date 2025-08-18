/'Did the unthinkable': Trump blames Biden for bringing China and Russia close

In yet another jibe on his predecessor Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump said he is the reason behind Russia and China coming closer. He claimed they natural enemies and it’s Biden, who did the ‘unthinkable.’ His comments came after the summit with Putin in Alaska, where was attempting to make peace between warring countries Russia and Ukraine.

Talking to news outlet Fox New, Trump,“He (Biden) did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That's not good... it's the one thing you didn't want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies.”

“…because of pure stupidity, they were driven together,” Trump claimed that Russia's vast territory is what China is eyeing to accommodate its massive population. He also highlighted how Biden's foreign policy and how it put restrictions on both Russia and China. White House imposed sanctions Russia over Ukraine war. Also tightened restrictions on China’s exports such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Trump has also blamed Biden in the past for the war in Ukraine. He said 'this is Biden's war' which 'should have never happened, would have never happened'. He was confident as he said none of this would have happened if he were the president.

Not the first time, Trump has always been clear about his efforts in stopping wars across the world. Speaking to the media, he said, “This is Biden's war, and we're working very hard to get us out. I stopped five wars in the last five months actually, and I'd like this to be the sixth, frankly...”