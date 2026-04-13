As Donald Trump called Pope Leo “weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy”, Iranian President Pezeshkian condemned the US president's statements. He wrote, “I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran.”

He continued, “…and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.” The friction follows comments made by President Trump on Sunday (Apr 12), where he questioned the Pope’s diplomatic stance on global economic equity and migration—themes expected to centralise the Holy See’s African tour. He said that the Pope talks about "fear" of the Trump administration. "But doesn't mention the fear that the Catholic Church and all other Christian organisations had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding church services, even when going outside and being ten and even twenty feet apart."

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The convergence of Tehran’s defence of the Pontiff and Washington’s rhetorical assault marks a surreal realignment in global diplomacy. By framing Trump’s critique as a "desecration," Tehran effectively expands the conflict from a geopolitical struggle over nuclear assets to a broader civilised defence of religious dignity.

Inside the West Wing, officials are reportedly frustrated that the Pope’s upcoming African mission, which will focus on the global indifference toward the debt crisis. As the Pope prepares to land in Algiers, the rhetoric is expected to sharpen. For a global audience, the optics are stark: while Washington focuses on naval blockades and pandemic-era grievances, the Vatican and its unlikely regional allies are successfully shifting the narrative toward a radical rethink of global economic equity.