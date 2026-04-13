/'Blockade of Strait of Hormuz has started, other countries will help': Trump

United States President while speaking to reporters outside the Oval office on Monday (April 13) said that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has started and that other countries will help in the blockade. He however, did not give names of the country that will help US in blocking the strait.

He also reiterated that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, we can't let a country blackmail the world". Speaking further he said that the talks in Islamabad failed as "Iran did not agree not to have a nuclear weapon."

Trump declares naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

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Earlier today, Trump threatened "blocking ships entering or exiting Iranian Ports on April 13". Taking to Truth Social he wrote, "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET".

This comes just a day after he declared a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The back-to-back announcements mark a dramatic hardening of Washington's posture in the now seven-week-old conflict.

The military, however, asserted that it will not obstruct vessels transiting the Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. On humanitarian grounds, the military stated that humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies, and other essential goods, will be permitted, subject to inspection.