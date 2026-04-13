/'Pope Leo is WEAK' says Trump to which Vatican responds

A senior Vatican official on Monday (Apr 13) issued a measured but firm response to recent criticisms made by US President Donald Trump regarding Pope Leo XIV, just days before the Pontiff is scheduled to begin a landmark apostolic journey across the African continent. The friction follows comments made by President Trump on Sunday, April 12, where he questioned the Pope’s diplomatic stance on global economic equity and migration—themes expected to centralise the Holy See’s African tour. Trump wrote, "Pope Leo is WEAK on crime and terrible for foreign policy. He talks about "fear" of the Trump administration but doesn't mention the fear that the Catholic Church and all other Christian organisations had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding church services, even when going outside and being ten and even twenty feet apart."

And went on to say, “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't! I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States, addressed the remarks during a press briefing held at the Holy See Press Office. "The Holy Father is motivated by the Gospel and the lived reality of the world’s most vulnerable populations," Archbishop Gallagher stated. “His upcoming visit to Africa is an mission of peace and solidarity. It is not a political statement against any one administration, but a spiritual commitment to a continent that often bears the brunt of global indifference,” he added.

The Archbishop emphasised that Pope Leo XIV’s criticisms of "unbridled consumerism" and "environmental neglect" were universal moral appeals rather than targeted political attacks. He noted that the Vatican remains open to dialogue with the United States, but it will not change its message to align with the prevailing political climate in Washington.

Observers view the Pope's Africa tour, which includes stops in Nairobi, Kinshasa, and Luanda, as a pivotal moment in his papacy. He is expected to address the escalating debt crisis facing developing nations and the urgent need for a ceasefire in regional conflicts. Diplomatic observers suggest that the public spat underscores a growing ideological divide between the White House’s "America First" posture and the Vatican’s "Culture of Encounter."