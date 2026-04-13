/US military reveals Iran naval blockade plan after Trump’s announcement, full details inside

The US military on Monday (April 13) provided details of America's naval blockade of Iran after President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that "The United States to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET", a move that follows his Sunday declaration of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The back-to-back announcements mark a dramatic hardening of Washington's posture in the now seven-week-old conflict.

In a note sent to seafarers and seen by Reuters, the US military said the blockade will be enforced in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon, however, clarified that the blockade will not impede neutral transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian destinations. On humanitarian grounds, the military stated that humanitarian shipments, including food, medical supplies, and other essential goods, will be permitted, subject to inspection.

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Neutral vessels, however, may still be subject to the right of visit and search to determine the presence of contraband cargo. The military further warned that any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture, and that the blockade applies to all vessel traffic, regardless of flag.

The US pressure campaign against Iran through blockades comes in the wake of the collapse of high-stakes peace negotiations in Islamabad. Following 21 hours of marathon talks mediated by Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Saturday that the two sides had failed to reach a breakthrough. Tehran accused Washington of making excessive demands and acting in bad faith, with Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson citing a lack of sincerity from the American side.

Iran hits back: 'Security is for everyone or for no one'

Reacting to the US announcement, Iran vowed that if the security of its ports in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port across the entire region will be safe. Citing a statement from the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, state broadcaster IRIB declared that maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman must be maintained collectively.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran clearly and firmly declare that the security of ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one. If the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe," the statement read.