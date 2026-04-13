/Netanyahu appoints new Mossad chief with no intelligence background. Who is Major General Roman Gofman?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally appointed Major General Roman Gofman as the new director of the Mossad intelligence agency on Sunday (Apr 12). Gofman earlier held the post of Netanyahu’s military secretary. His five-year tenure as the Mossad chief will begin on June 2 as the successor of the current chief, David Barnea.

“He is an outstanding officer—bold and creative—who has demonstrated throughout the war a perspective outside the box and impressive resourcefulness. I wish Major General Gofman great success in his next role as Mossad chief, and I am confident that he will do much for Israel's security,” said Netanyahu on Major Gen Gofman's appointment.

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Who is Major General Roman Gofman?

At the age of 14, Gofman migrated from Belarus to Israel and was raised in Ashdod. In 1995, he was enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Armoured Corps; before that he was a champion youth boxer.