/Trump orders Iran port blockade, Tehran warns no Gulf port will be safe

The United States escalated its standoff with Iran on Monday (April 13) as President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET", a move that follows his Sunday declaration of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The back-to-back announcements mark a dramatic hardening of Washington's posture in the now seven-week-old conflict.

The pressure campaign comes in the wake of the collapse of high-stakes peace negotiations in Islamabad. Following 21 hours of marathon talks mediated by Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Saturday that the two sides had failed to reach a breakthrough. Tehran accused Washington of making excessive demands and acting in bad faith, with Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson citing a lack of sincerity from the American side.

On Sunday, Trump took to Truth Social to announce the Strait blockade. "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote, while contemplating that "At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis."

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Notably, US Central Command clarified that the blockade would not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the strait to and from non-Iranian ports, a significant qualification that narrows the scope of Trump's sweeping initial announcement.

Iran hits back: ‘Security is for everyone or for no one’

Iran responded swiftly and sharply. Citing a statement from the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, state broadcaster IRIB declared that maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman must be maintained collectively, and warned that a threat to Iranian ports would be a threat to the entire region.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran clearly and firmly declare that the security of ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one. If the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be safe," the statement read.

Iran further reiterated that its armed forces would continue enforcing security in its territorial waters with "determination," that vessels linked to hostile entities would not be permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, and that other ships would only be allowed passage subject to regulations set by Iranian authorities. Iran's military adviser to the supreme leader, Mohsen Rezaee, separately declared that the nation "will not allow" such an embargo and claimed it has "great untapped leverage to counter it."