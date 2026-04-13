/IPL 2026: Blow to Mumbai Indians as Rohit Sharma set for scans, doubtful for PBKS clash - Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma would reportedly undergo scans on the hamstring injury he suffered during his side’s loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday at the Wankhede in IPL 2026. Recent reports suggest that Rohit’s availability for the next game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be determined following the scans, making his participation doubtful for the match against the unbeaten PBKS side. Currently eighth on the table, MI has just one win in four contested matches thus far this season.

Rohit retired hurt midway through Mumbai’s run chase on 19, walking back in discomfort as his team fell shy of the target by 18 runs. He smashed six and two fours during his brief stay. MI physio also attended to Rohit before the first ball of that over, only to return for the second ball and walk off the field afterwards.

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The only word from Mumbai’s camp was that Rohit has suffered a hamstring injury.



"I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it," Rohit’s MI teammate Sherfane Rutherford said in the post-match presser.



In the four contested matches, Rohit has scored just 137 runs, including a fifty. He looked like returning to his old self during the home game against RCB before the hamstring cut short his stay at the crease. Meanwhile, Rohit last missed a match for Mumbai during the 2025 season, when he sat out of the game against LSG due to a knee issue.

MI vs RCB in IPL 2026

Bengaluru batted first in Mumbai and smashed a whopping 240 for four in 20 overs, with RCB’s top three scoring respective fifties. In the second innings, Mumbai lost two quick wickets after the Powerplay; they lost two more during the 13th over, which pulled them back.

