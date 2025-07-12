/'Damage to equipment, structures': Iranian missiles hit US air base in Qatar, confirms Pentagon

Several days after Tehran claimed it hit US air base in Qatar after the Trump administration carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, the Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell acknowledged that an Iranian ballistic missile had hit a geodesic dome housing equipment used by the Americans for secure communications.

In a statement to the media Parnell said the missile strike "did minimal damage to equipment and structures on the base."

"Al Udeid Air Base remains fully operational and capable of conducting its mission, alongside our Qatari partners, to provide security and stability in the region," he added.

Soon after the attack on Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha, Qatar's capital, on June 23, Iran agreed to a ceasefire with Israel that was brokered by US President Donald Trump, ending the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

The attack by Iran on the US airbase, however, did not do much damage as all the aircraft were moved from the base, which is considered as the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command.

According to the satellite images obtained by the Associated Press from Planet Labs PBC the geodesic dome at the Al Udeid Air Base on the morning of June 23 is intact, just before Iran attacked the air base.

In further analysis images taken June 25 and every day subsequently show the dome is gone, with minor damage to a building visible near it.