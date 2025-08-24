The US Department of Justice on Friday (Aug 22) released transcript and audio of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's July interview with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. According to the tapes, Maxwell claimed that before she met late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he had lived in London and was acquainted with prominent individuals, including Princess Diana’s close friend Rosa Monckton and her husband, journalist Dominic Lawson. Maxwell claimed that Epstein once attended a London event organized by Monckton, where he may have met or sat with Princess Diana. She speculated that Diana might have been set up on a date with Epstein.

“I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he'd already met her. I don't know, but this, I believe was organised by Rosa,” she said, adding, “I don't know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she—I don't want to speak bad of Diana, but—I'm not going to do that.” Maxwell’s timeline appeared inconsistent, as she believed the event occurred in the early 2000s, however Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997. She also dismissed allegations that she had introduced Epstein to the royal family. This is not the first time Princess Diana has been mentioned in Epstein case. Earlier, author Michael Wolff claimed in his book that Epstein and US President Donald Trump had once competed over who would sleep with Diana first, though he doubted it ever happened.

What more did Maxwell claim in her interview with DOJ

Maxwell denied ever seeing Donald Trump behave inappropriately, calling him “cordial” and a “gentleman,” and refuted knowledge of any Epstein “client list” or blackmail scheme. Maxwell also rejected suggestions that she introduced Epstein to the British royals, calling such claims “a flat untruth.” She cast doubt on Epstein’s reported suicide, suggesting it may have been the result of inmate violence within the prison. Additionally, she denied any wrongdoing by other public figures like Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, or Prince Andrew. The DOJ granted her limited immunity for the interview, without offering leniency, and later transferred her to a lower-security prison, raising speculation about possible behind-the-scenes arrangements.

Questions raised over DOJ interview

Concerns have emerged over the Blanche's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, with speculation that President Donald Trump could be orchestrating a behind-the-scenes pardon deal. Speaking to CNN, Dave Aronberg, a former Palm Beach County state attorney and aide to Attorney General Pam Bondi, suggested the questioning might be designed to shield Trump from any association with Jeffrey Epstein. Aronberg questioned why Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—Trump’s former defense lawyer and now the DOJ’s second-highest official—led the interview, calling it highly irregular. He raised the possibility of Maxwell receiving current immunity and a future “hidden pardon” in exchange for publicly clearing Trump of wrongdoing, adding, “Trump doesn’t want to be anywhere near this smoke.”