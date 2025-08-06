/Ghislaine Maxwell moved to Texas prison after Trump's nod? Here's what US president says

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 6) said that he was not aware that Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was transferred to a different prison recently. Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred from a Florida prison to a lower-security facility in Texas to continue serving her 20-year sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said last Friday. Trump's answer has raised eyebrows as the move came right after the Justice Department's number two, that is, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, grilled Maxwell. The grilling came amid huge demand for the release of the Epstein Files by Trump's critics as well as a few MAGA supporters.

“Were you aware of and did you personally approve the prison transfer for Ghislaine Maxwell that your Justice Department —” Trump was asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “I didn’t know about it at all, nope. I read about it just like you did,” the president cut in, adding later that the transfer was “not a very uncommon thing.”

Notably, Maxwell's lawyer, after her meeting with Blanche, said that she answered all the questions and has nothing to hide. He also said that the truth will be out soon. She was also seen carrying a big box after she was grilled by Maxwell. Soon after, she was moved from FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison, to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Epstein Files and Donald Trump

The Epstein files are a collection of legal documents, court records, and investigative materials connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls. These files have drawn international attention due to Epstein’s links to high-profile figures in politics, business, and entertainment. A major part of the Epstein files comes from court cases, a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken accusers. In early 2024, hundreds of pages of these court documents were unsealed, revealing names, emails, and testimonies involving powerful individuals; however, large portions remain sealed or redacted. Jeffrey Epstein died under controversial circumstances in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

During his campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump said he would release the Epstein Files; however, he took a U-turn after coming to power and has now said that he cannot understand why his supporters are demanding its release. He also called it a ‘hoax’ started by the Democrats and the radicals. He said that the Justice Department should release the details to avoid controversy around those not involved. However, his former buddy Elon Musk had in May claimed that US president's name is present in the controversial files.

Melania's involvement in Epstein saga