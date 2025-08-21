/The Epstein files: U.S. judge blocks Trump-era request to unseal grand jury records

A US federal judge has rejected the Trump-era Justice Department’s request to unseal grand jury records related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Citing privacy concerns, minimal relevance, and the extensive existing investigative material, Judge Richard Berman ruled against disclosing the documents. The court emphasized that the grand jury files contain just “a hearsay snippet” and are far outweighed by over 100,000 pages of already available material. This marks the third federal rejection of attempts to access sealed grand jury content in the Epstein case.