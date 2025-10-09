/'This is a GREAT Day': Trump says Israel-Hamas agree for first phase of Gaza peace deal - What this means

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 8) announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of Gaza plan. The first phase calls for the release of all hostages by Hamas and a ceasefire. The decision was reached after indirect talks in Egypt between Hamas and Israel over Trump’s 20-point framework to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave.

Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump announced, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a written statement that all the hostages held by Hamas “will be home soon.” He said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.

Earlier, Trump said that if the deal was almost done, then he may travel to Egypt this weekend, possibly leaving as soon as Saturday. He also thanked Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for working as mediators to bring peace in the Middle East. "This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen," he added. Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone and congratulated each other on an "historic achievement," and the Israeli prime minister invited the US president to address Israel’s parliament.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed it has agreed for a hostage-prisoner exchange and an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave. But the group called on Trump and guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire. In the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, during the high-stakes talks, senior envoys from the US, Qatar and Turkey were present. Trump was represented by his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israel was represented by Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported quoting a Hamas source said that all the living hostages would be handed over within 72 hours of the Israeli government approving the deal. Hamas officials have insisted it will take longer to recover the bodies of dead hostages, believed to number about 28, from Gaza’s rubble. An Israeli government spokesperson said the hostage release was expected to begin on Saturday.