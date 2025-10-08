/What is IDF’s Hannibal Directive? All about Israel’s controversial policy and why it’s dangerous

Israel's controversial policy, the Hannibal Directive, is once again in discussion after two years, on October 7, 2023 - when the Israel-Hamas war began. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) invoked this policy during the rain in the southern part of the country.

What is the Hannibal Directive?

Hannibal Directive is also known as the Hannibal Procedure or Hannibal Protocol. It is a directive that allows the Israeli army to use maximum force to prevent soldiers from being captured, even if it puts their lives or those of nearby civilians at risk.

The Hebrew newspaper, Ha’aretz, said that the Hannibal Directive was applied at three military bases targeted by Hamas. Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant approved of the Directive during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

“I think that, tactically, in some places, it was given, and in other places, it was not given, and that is a problem,” Gallant said in an interview with Channel 12.



The history



The Hannibal Directive was introduced in 1986 after multiple abductions of Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon. During that period, Israel occupied a region in southern Lebanon after its 1982 invasion. During this period, Hezbollah captured soldiers patrolling the area.



Why was it cancelled?