/Israel-Hamas war: How did 2 years of conflict affect Gaza - In numbers

On October 7, 2025, it has been two years since the Israel-Hamas war began. It all started on October 7, 2023, when Israel launched an occupation in Gaza in response to attacks on southern Israel by fighters from the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. During the Hamas attack, at least 1,139 people died, and about 240 were taken into Gaza as captives.

In response to this, Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel started bombing the Gaza Strip and tightened its longstanding blockade.

Over 67,000 killed in Gaza, and the number is going up

In these two years of war, at least 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, and more than thousands are still under the rubble in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, at least 20,000 children are among the Palestinians killed in the Israeli attacks so far. This means that at least one child has been killed every hour in Gaza. This also means, one out of 33 people was killed in the Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that it counts the deaths based on the people brought to the hospitals. Hence, the true number is unknown and is likely much higher because the official death toll does not include those who perished under rubble or are missing.

Infrastructure damage

At least 4,36,000 houses were damaged or destroyed in Gaza by the Israeli strikes. The number is 92 per cent of the total houses in the Strip. Moreover, 2.1 million Palestinians were displaced in Gaza, which is 95 per cent of the total population of the Strip.

Over 80 per cent of Gaza's territory is estimated to be currently under an Israeli military evacuation order or combat zone, or otherwise barred to Palestinians.

Moreover, 518 schools and other educational institutions were destroyed in the Strip - which is 90 per cent of schools in Gaza. Around 7,45,000 children and university-age students have been thrown out of formal education in Gaza since the war began.

The situation of healthcare