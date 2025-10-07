/What Hamas did on October 7, 2023, that prompted devastating response from Israel: A look back

On Oct 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, massacring civilians at the Nova music festival, firing rockets, and infiltrating towns. Over 1,200 were killed, hundreds taken hostage. Israel responded with massive airstrikes, sparking the Gaza War
Hamas’ deadly October 7 assault on the Nova Festival and southern Israel sparked a full-scale war with Israel. In response, Israel launched major airstrikes. Now, Donald Trump has introduced a 20-point peace plan, leading to indirect Israel-Hamas talks and potential hostage release.
On the morning of October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack during the Nova Music Festival near Re’im, close to the Gaza border. The open-air trance festival, attended by over 3,500 young Israelis and foreigners, turned into a massacre as gunmen opened fire. At least 260 were killed and hundreds were taken hostage.
Beyond the music festival, Hamas and allied militants launched a multi-front attack across southern Israel, catching the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) off guard. Over 2,500 rockets were fired into Israeli cities, including Ashkelon, Sderot, and Tel Aviv. Some fighters entered Israel via motorized paragliders. Armed men attacked residential communities, including Be’eri, Kfar Aza, and Nir Oz, murdering families, burning homes, and taking civilians. Approximately 240 people were taken hostage into Gaza.
Israel responded within hours, launching massive retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza and declaring a state of war for the first time in 50 years. Operation Swords of Iron was launched to target Hamas infrastructure
The events of October 7 ignited the most intense phase of the Israel–Hamas conflict to date, and is ,known as the beginning of Gaza war that is continuing till date. Israel is moving ahead with a Gaza takeover plan while Donald Trump has finalised a peace deal.
Donald Trump might be successful is ending the war that started after Oct 7 2023. He has proposed a 20-point peace plan for Gaza that Israel has agreed on. Hamas has agreed to release all remaining hostages and agreed for further negotiations on the plan with Israelis. On Oct 6, Israel and Hamas held first round of indirect talks with the help of mediators in Egypt.