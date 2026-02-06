/'A good start': Iran’s foreign minister cautiously optimistic after high-stakes talks with US in Oman

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (Feb 06) stated that the talks with the United States took place in a positive atmosphere and that the two sides agreed to conduct further negotiations. He said the scope of talks remained on the Nuclear issue and did not discuss any other issue with the Americans.

"In a very positive atmosphere, our arguments were exchanged, and the views of the other side were shared with us," Araghchi told Iranian state TV, adding that the two sides had "agreed to continue negotiations, but we will decide on the modalities and timing at a later date".

These comments came after the United States and Iran concluded a high-stakes round of indirect talks in Muscat, Oman. The discussion marked a significant easing in friction between both countries after tensions sharply escalated following US and Israeli military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025.

During the period of heightened tensions, US President Donald Trump issued repeated threats of military strikes on Tehran, citing human rights violations after the recent crackdown on anti-regime protests in Iran.

Araghchi, who led the talks with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said that both sides reached an agreement on the continuation of negotiations, while the decision on the date and location of the next session will be taken in the coming days.

He declared that talks are now at "the stage of building trust, and today’s talks were positive", with Tehran conveying its concern, worries and interest to the other side, and it was a good start."

Oman, which acted as mediator for talks between Tehran and Washington, said "it was useful to clarify both Iranian and American thinking and identify areas of possible progress.

"Very serious talks mediating between Iran and the US in Muscat today. It was useful to clarify both Iranian and American thinking and identify areas for possible progress. We aim to reconvene in due course, with the results to be considered carefully in Tehran and Washington," Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.