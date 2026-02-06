/‘Posed as delivery person, shot twice’: Fresh details on Russian general’s attacker

Amid the chaos over the assassination attempt of the Russian Defence Ministry’s Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev on Friday (Feb 6), fresh details about the alleged shooter have emerged. A Russian daily has revealed that the attacker posed as a delivery person and shot Alekseyev twice in the stairway of his apartment building. The officer was reported wounded in the foot and the arm.
The Russian business daily Kommersant reported that Alekseyev tried to wrest away the gun and was shot again in the chest before the attacker fled. Meanwhile, the Russian news agency TASS reported some key information about the incident and the alleged attacker. The report said that the investigation revealed that an unidentified gunman fired multiple gunshots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway. The attacker quickly fled the scene, and the general was taken to the hospital.
The investigation committee launched a probe and initiated the examination of CCTV footage and interview of eyewitnesses. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said military leaders, officials, and other specialists are at risk during the special military operation, and ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the security services.
Who is Vladimir Alexeyev?
Born in 1961 in the Vinnitsa Region of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, Vladimir Alexeyev graduated from the General VF Margelov Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Twice Red Banner Order of Suvorov Command School. He served as the chief of the Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Military District. - In 2011, he was appointed first deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.