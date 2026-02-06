/Saudi Pro League to Ronaldo on transfer window dispute: 'No individual - however significant - determines decisions'

Saudi Pro League has come out against its most iconic player Cristiano Ronaldo amid the ongoing transfer window dispute. Ronaldo reportedly is not happy with his club Al Nassr for inactivity in the January transfer window. Al Nassr's competitor and Saudi Pro League table toppers Al Hilal, meanwhile, brought in heavy reinforcement during the same window including former French international Karim Benzama from Al Ittihad. Ronaldo, if reports are to be believed, sat out of Al Nassr's Monday (Feb 2) match because of the transfer inactivity and may do the same on Friday (Feb 6) against Al Ittihad as well. Notably, both Al Nassr and Al Hilal are owned by Saudi's Public Investement Fund (PIF).

Saudi Pro League to Ronaldo - No one bigger than the league

Reacting to situation, the Saudi Pro League issued a statement and said: "Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league."

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al-Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club’s growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual – however significant – determines decisions beyond their own club," it further added.

The money for transfer, however, comes through a player acqusition fund overseen by the league and distributed amond clubs on an annual basis, based on their size. The big four of Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, believed to have received roughly the same amount last year.

The superstar footballer, who has not won a single Saudi Pro League title since joining the league in 2023, is not happy to not get enough reinforcements to win the title. He has been in superb form this year, scoring 17 goals, but the lack of committment from club owners has left him not amused at all.