/Ronaldo on strike at Saudi club Al Nassr? Here's what we know

Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstar footballer, is not happy with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and its owner Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for reportedly playing favorites. Ronaldo, who has been with Al Nassr since 2023, did not play Monday (Feb 2) against Al Riyadh, which Al Nassr won 1-0 to come within one point of league toppers Al Hilal. The reasom behind Ronaldo's absence is because the Portugal footballer made himself unavailable in protest to his club not doing signing enough players during the January transfer window. Al-Hilal, which is also owned by PIF, meanwhile has made five signings including former French player Karim Benzama.

Is Ronaldo on strike at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr?

Ronaldo's reported self-absence for Al Nassr from Monday (Feb 2) game against Al Riyadh can certainly be taken as a strike. The superstar footballer, who has not won a single Saudi Pro League title since joining the league in 2023, is not happy to not get enough reinforcements to win the title. He has been in superb form this year, scoring 17 goals, but the lack of committment from club owners has left him not amused at all.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr's rival Al Hilal has made five signings compared to Al Nassr's one. Before signing Benzama on Monday night, Al Hilal had also signed up Pablo Mari from Fiorentina for $2 million, and are working on getting French Saimon Bouabré from Neom for a reported fee of $33 million. 18-year-old Rennes striker Kader Meite is also in line to join the Saudi league toppers. Al Nassr, meanwhile, has only signed up 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem.

