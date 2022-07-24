World at War: Episode 12| Iraq accuses Turkiye of shelling in Iraqi-Kurdistan

Jul 24, 2022
Baghdad has erupted in protests as shelling in Iraqi-Kurdistan has led to the deaths of 9 people. Baghdad has accused Ankara for the shelling on a holiday resort in the Duhok province. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details of this story.
