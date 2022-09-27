WION Pitstop: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara review

Ever since Maruti Suzuki announced the introduction of the Grand Vitara, there has been a lot of anticipation around the vehicle that brings back the Vitara moniker. The SUV has been launched in India with prices ranging from 1.05 to 1.97 million Indian rupees. A cousin to the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Grand Vitara not only boasts of hybrid powertrains but also brings back four-wheel-drive system to this segment since the discontinuation of the Renault Duster all-wheel drive. We recently got the chance to drive the Grand Vitara in all of its four versions - Strong Hybrid, four-by-four AllGrip and Mild Hybrid with manual as well as automatic transmission. So, let's see how was its first drive experience.