/Will the Houthi attacks activate the Mecca pact?

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 20:05 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 20:05 IST
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have reportedly seized the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha, raising concerns over control of the Bab al-Mandeb strait. The group has also carried out attacks on Saudi Arabia, with around 70 people reportedly wounded. The escalating threats to Saudi energy, civilian and defence infrastructure are raising questions over the possible operationalisation of the Mecca Pact involving Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan.