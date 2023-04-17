Who will approve of Taiwan's Reunification

In the documents seen by The Washington Post US Intel assessment presents a bleak outlook for Taiwan's Air Force the documents say that almost half of Taiwan's aircraft are not ready for war and that China is likely to swiftly gain air superiority if it does go to war with Taiwan. The intelligence presents an uncoordinated Taiwanese Air Force saying it doesn't even have the ability to see where all of its air defense units are at any given time the Pentagon analysts also criticized Taiwan's award Doctrine and training one assessment criticized Taiwan's missile warning drills describing them as highly scripted and unlikely to prepare civilians for a real Attack if it comes to military confrontation it comes as no surprise that China with a superior military and strong resources has a strong Edge over Taiwan but is military confrontation really Beijing's real aim.