‘White Paper’ Vs ‘Black Paper’ politics dominate final week of Budget Session in India
'White Paper' vs 'Black Paper' politics is the talk of the last week of the 2024 Budget Session. A "White Paper" comparing the economic conditions under the UPA with the current government is being presented. Congress, on the other hand, has created "Black paper" in opposition to the current administration. Arjun Ram Meghwal, a union minister, confirmed that the introduction of the "White Paper" was predetermined.