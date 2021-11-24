Waukesha parade accused makes first appearance in court, charged with 5 counts of homicide

Nov 24, 2021, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade has made his first court appearance in the US. he has been charged with a slew of charges. Death toll has risen to 6 with over 60 being injured.
Read in App