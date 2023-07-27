US: World's largest economy defies growth expectations

The second quarter of this year saw an acceleration in US economic growth, exceeding analysts' expectations and supporting the Biden administration's claim that the boom is picking up steam. The government reported on Thursday that the GDP increased by 2.4 percent on an annualized basis from April through June. This is the second piece of good news for the White House this week after forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office and experts at the Federal Reserve indicated that the United States will avoid a recession this year.