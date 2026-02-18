/US Politics: Who Will Replace Trump As US President In 2028?

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 15:15 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 15:15 IST
Speculation over the 2028 U.S. presidential race intensified after remarks at the Munich Security Conference fueled fresh political chatter. U.S. Vice President JD Vance dismissed suggestions of any conflict with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, insisting there is “no conflict” between them.
The buzz comes as President Donald Trump praised both Vance and Rubio as “fantastic,” while noting he still has three years remaining in his current term.