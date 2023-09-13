US: CIA covered up Covid lab leak finding? Bribe to change view of Covid origins

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
For three years, the U.S. government has been tied in knots over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, frustrated that China’s hindrance of investigations and unwillingness to look critically at its own research have obscured what intelligence agencies can learn about whether the virus escaped from a lab.

