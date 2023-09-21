UK's 2030 petrol car ban delay sparks automaker concerns

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The United Kingdom's transition to electric vehicles faces a significant roadblock as confusion over climate policy deepens. A delay in the 2030 ban on new petrol car sales, warns UK's auto industry trade body, could disrupt the transition shift.

