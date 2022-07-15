UK PM Race: 5 contenders qualify for Tory leadership, Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting

Published: Jul 15, 2022, 09:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The race for the next UK PM has narrowed down. Out of the initial 11 contenders, we now have five hopefuls who are in the race to become the next PM of the country.
