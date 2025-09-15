LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /U.S. President Donald Trump Threatens to Declare National Emergency in D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump Threatens to Declare National Emergency in D.C.

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 23:06 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump Threatens to Declare National Emergency in D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency in Washington, D.C., citing escalating unrest and security concerns.

Trending Topics

trending videos