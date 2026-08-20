/Trump Launches “Economic Warfare” Against Iran As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

The West Asia conflict is approaching its sixth month with no clear diplomatic or military exit in sight as US President Donald Trump dramatically escalates pressure on Iran. Trump has announced what he described as an unprecedented economic warfare and isolation campaign against Iran, warning that countries continuing to do business with Tehran could face “tremendous punishment.” The latest escalation comes amid a growing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy routes. Trump says the waterway remains open and that numerous vessels are passing through, while Iranian officials maintain that the strait remains closed until Washington meets Tehran’s conditions. Iran has demanded an end to the blockade of its ports, the lifting of oil sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Meanwhile, US-Iran negotiations remain uncertain, with Trump saying talks could resume at some point but reiterating that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.